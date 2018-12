DHAKA, Dec 20, 2018 (BSS) – The ruling Awami League will hold a public rally at Youth Club ground in city’s Gulshan-2 at 2pm tomorrow marking the 11th parliamentary election slated for December 30.

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address the rally as the chief guest, said a press release of AL here today.

Party’s General Secretary Obaidul Quader urged all concerned to make the rally a success, it also said.