DHAKA, Dec 20, 2018 (BSS) -President M Abdul Hamid today condoled the death of Mehzabin Rashid Choudhury, wife of former Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Humayun Rashid Choudhury.

In a condolence message, the head of the state expressed deep shock and sorrow at her death.

President Hamid also prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.