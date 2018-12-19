We aim not to lose wickets early: Soumya

DHAKA, Dec 19, 2018 (BSS)- Top order batsman Soumya Sarkar said they would

earnestly try not to lose too many wickets in the beginning of the match as

it has taken a trail on them in the first match in Sylhet.

He was speaking at a pre-match press conference at the conference room of

Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCL) at Mirpur on Wednesday.

Bangladesh will take on West Indies in the second T20I scheduled to be held

tomorrow (Thursday) at SBNCL.

“Our first and main task will be not to lose too many wickets ….. not

more than one wicket in Powerplay … we lost three wickets inside three or

four overs in the first match …. it is really difficult for anyone to come

back in this situation … if we did not lose more than one wicket in the

Powerplay then the score would have been more taller .. in tomorrow’s match

we will have a special eye on that not to lose wicket in the beginning of the

match,” said the left handed Tigers’ batsman.

Soumya can take inspiration from Florida series as after losing the first

match Bangladesh strongly came to win the T20I series after winning the

second and third match against West Indies.

He said they are always ready to take challenge and upbeat to come back

strongly in the second match despite trailing the series by 1-0.