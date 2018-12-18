US ambassador to UN calls for support for new Mideast peace plan

UNITED NATIONS, United States, Dec 18, 2018 (BSS/AFP) – The outgoing US

ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, on Tuesday called on Israelis

and Palestinians to back a US peace plan to be unveiled in early 2019.

Without revealing details of the plan, drawn up by President Donald Trump’s

son-in-law Jared Kushner, Haley said it was far longer than past proposals

and included elements that would have previously been “unthinkable.”

“Unlike previous attempts at addressing this conflict, this plan is not

just a few pages, containing unspecific and unimaginative guidelines,” said

Haley, who is due to leave her post at the end of December.

“It is much longer. It contains much more thoughtful detail. It brings new

elements to the discussion, taking advantage of the new world of technology

we now live in,” she told a regularly session of the Security Council on the

Middle East.

“It embraces the reality that things can be done today that were previously

unthinkable,” she added.

“The critical question is whether the response will be any different. There

are things in the plan that every party will like, and there are things in

the plan that every party will not like,” said Haley, who will be replaced by

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert.

Haley said that if countries focus solely on parts of the plan that they do

not like, “we would return back to the failed status quo of the last fifty

years with no prospects for change.”

But she said, “I assure you there is a lot for both sides to like.”

Her comments were met with a measured response from European states, who

said they “would like to reiterate once more and emphasize the EU’s strong

continued commitment to the internationally agreed parameters” — which

include a two-state solution along the 1967 armistice lines and a settlement

of the status of Jerusalem, claimed by both sides as their capital.

“Any peace plan that fails to recognize these internationally agreed

parameters would risk being condemned to failure,” the EU states said in a

statement.

The Trump administration angered many in the diplomatic community when it

moved the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem this year, prompting the

Palestinians to break off talks with Washington.