Strong 6.1-magnitude quake shakes Colombian Caribbean islands

BOGOTA, Nov 25, 2018 (BSS/AFP) – A strong 6.1-magnitude earthquake shook

Colombian-owned islands in the Caribbean Sea on Saturday, but authorities

said there was no need for a tsunami alert.

The quake struck 32 kilometers (20 miles) southeast of Mountain, Colombia,

at 0340 GMT Sunday, according to the US Geological Service, which monitors

quakes worldwide.

Both the Colombian geological service and the USGS said the quake’s

epicenter was ten kilometers deep.

Colombian officials said that the municipalities of San Andres,

Providencia, and Santa Catalina — part of an archipelago of the same name —

were mostly affected.

The islands are located some 220 kilometers (140 miles) off Nicaragua’s

eastern coast.

Colombia’s national disaster agency said that there was no tsunami alert

for the country’s Caribbean coastline, and that there were no reports of

damage on the islands.