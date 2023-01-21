BSS-ENhrch_cat_news-33-5

'Not broken by war': Ukraine holds funeral for minister killed in crash

       
KYIV, Ukraine, Jan  21, 2023 (BSS/AFP) - The seven coffins were hoisted 
into the echoing hall in central Kyiv on Saturday by military pallbearers in 
full ceremonial dress, to the sound of a lone trumpet and army-style snare drum.
       
Mourners in black and clutching roses had earlier gathered near Maidan 
square in Ukraine's capital to pay final respects to interior minister Denys 
Monastyrsky and his colleagues, who died in a shock helicopter accident earlier 
this week.
       
"They were not broken by the war, and they did not allow others to be 
broken," the eulogist and moderator of the ceremony told the hundreds of 
mourners that included senior government officials.
      
 Outside, Ukrainian and European Union flags were fluttering at half-staff 
in a wintery breeze, nearby roads were blocked and lined with anti-tank 
obstacles, and law enforcement patrolled empty streets.
      
 Monastyrsky, a 42-year-old trained lawyer who took up his post in 2021, was 
one of nine people on board a state emergency services helicopter when it 
crashed this week near a kindergarten and residential block in the Kyiv 
commuter town of Brovary.
       
He was among an emerging generation of politicians in Ukraine, and was the 
highest-ranking official to die following Russia's invasion launched in 
February last year.
       
The moderator explained during the ceremony that it was Monastyrsky himself 
who called Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on February 24 last year to 
inform him that Russia had invaded.
       
It was Monastyrsky, he added, who had orchestrated the distribution of arms 
to residents of the capital as Russian forces closed in.
       
   - 'We have to advance' -
       
       
"Glory to Ukraine," he said in closing his comments, spurring an echoing 
response from hundreds in the hall: "Glory to our heroes".
       
Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska had arrived at the ceremony wearing 
all black and carrying floral garlands to comfort loved ones of victims.
       
The families had gathered before the president arrived, some weeping over 
the coffins, each draped with the blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flag and next to a 
large black-and-white portrait of the victim. 
       
"Ukraine is losing its best sons and daughters every day," Zelensky said in 
a statement later.
       One of those killed was a photographer, Mykola Anatsky, 34, who was 
travelling with the minister to the frontline from the destroyed city of 
Bakhmut.
       
"Kolya was an extremely kind, intelligent child. He still could have done a 
lot for Ukraine," said his childhood schoolteacher Lyudmila Zakharenko, 
recounting that her former student had a newborn daughter.
       
"It's scary because the best people are passing away," the 53-year-old 
said, choking up.
       
Ukrainian intelligence officer Ilya Samoilenko, who was captured by Russian 
forces after their weeks-long siege of the Azovstal steel works in the southern 
city of Mariupol, described Monastyrsky's death as "a great loss".
       
"We're in a war. The people involved in empowering and enforcing our 
defences are critically important," he told AFP, referring to the killed 
interior ministry officials.
       
Yet Samoilenko, with an artificial eye and prosthetic arm to attest to his 
own brush with death defending Mariupol last year, said Ukraine could not 
afford to mourn long.
      
 "We can have a couple of days of grief," he told AFP, saying the crash in 
Brovary was no reason to halt "forging our victory".
       "We have to move. We have to proceed. We have to advance," Samoilenko, clad 
in camouflage, said as the ceremony closed.


 

