BSS-53 DMP arrests 5 more university students with LSD drug

DMP arrests 5 more university students with LSD drug

DHAKA, May 30, 2021 (BSS) -Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in separate drives arrested five more students of a private university in connection with LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) drug abuse here today.

They were arrested with some 2000 micrograms of LSD, ice and cannabis after raiding in Shahjahanpur, Rampura, Badda and Bhatara areas in the capital, DMP’s Motijheel Division’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (DC) M A Ahad told a press conference at Paltan police station here tonight.

After the May 26, the detectives made the second seizure of this health hazardous contraband item with the five arrestees based on specific information.

The detainees were identified as Saiful Islam Saif, 20, SM Monwar Akib,20, Nazmus Shakib ,20, Nazmul Islam, 24, and BM Sirajus Salekin, 24.

The DC said during the preliminary interrogation, the detainees confessed their involvement saying, “About 15 other groups, mostly university students are directly involved in doing the LSD business even through online.”

“They had been involved in using and selling LSD for the past one year . . . They became addicted to online advertising and started using LSD. They themselves have been conducting their business activities online as well,” he added.

Earlier, the LSD stamps were found for the first time as the detectives were investigating the death of a Dhaka University student on May 26. Three university students were also detained in this connection.

Additional Commissioner (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) AKM Hafiz Akter earlier told that the drug was too small. It is present in small quantities.

First synthesized in 1938, the LSD is an extremely potent hallucinogen. It is synthetically made from lysergic acid, which is found in ergot, a fungus that grows on rye and other grains. It is so potent its doses tend to be in the microgram (mcg) range, experts say.

They said its effects, often called a “trip”, can be stimulating, pleasurable, and mind-altering or it can lead to an unpleasant, sometimes terrifying experience called a “bad trip.”

Police said after taking it, the thinking power of the user increases excessively. Feel oneself much stronger and goes to another world. This effect lasts for 8 to 20 hours after taking the drug.

They said LSD is produced in crystalline form and then mixed with other inactive ingredients, or diluted as a liquid for production in ingestible forms. It is odorless, colorless and has a slightly bitter taste.

Earlier, the three students are Sadman Shakib alias Rupal,25, Ashab Wadud alias Turya,22, and Adib Ashraf, 23. They studied Business Administration (BBA) at a private university. They are now being quizzed on a five-day police remand in connection with the DU student’s suicidal case linked with the LSD drug.

