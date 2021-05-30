FE Executive Editor Shahiduzzaman Khan passes away

DHAKA, May 30, 2021 (BSS) – Executive Editor and Chief News Editor of The Financial Express (FE) Shahiduzzaman Khan passed away today at the age of 71.

He breathed his last at 6.45pm at Bangladesh Specialised Hospital in the capital, according to his family and colleagues.

“Abbu (my father) has left us this evening, following cardiac arrest,” daughter of Shahiduzzaman, Shazia Shabnam, said seeking prayers for the departed soul of her beloved father.

Shahiduzzaman left behind two sons and a daughter and a host of relatives, friends, and colleagues to mourn his death.

He was admitted to the hospital on May 7 last after he had developed a respiratory problem. He later tested positive for COVID-19.

Four days later, the senior journalist was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital as he needed ventilation support.

Since then, his health condition remained unchanged, according to his family.

Shahiduzzaman had been working with the FE since its inception in 1993 as its Executive Editor and News Editor.

He started his journalism at The Observer in 1970. He also worked at The Daily Star and The Telegraph before joining The Financial Express.

After the death of AHM Moazzem Hossain, founder Editor of the country’s first financial daily, and a veteran economic journalist, in early August 2018, Shahiduzzaman Khan also served as the Acting Editor of the newspaper for a certain period.

He also worked for the now defunct The Bangladesh Observer.

Shahiduzzaman studied English at Dhaka University after he passed HSC from Rajendra College, Faridpur. He also studied at the International Institute of Journalism in Berlin, Germany.