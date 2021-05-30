DSCC to allocate funds for family planning: Taposh

Dhaka, May 30, 2021 (BSS) – Dhaka South City Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh today said that the City Corporation will allocate funds in the future for a permanent system of family planning.

“In our future work plan, we will allocate money and stay involved in the permanent method of family planning, so that the permanent method of family planning can be accelerated,” he said.

“The Department of Family Planning has some financial inadequacies, but we want DSCC to be self-sufficient in everything and as we move towards self-sufficiency, we want to be more involved in these family planning activities,” he added.

He said this at a review meeting on ‘Strengthening Family Planning Activities’ implemented in the DSCC area under “Urban Primary Health Care Services Delivery Project (Phase II)” at Mayor Hanif Auditorium in Nagar Bhaban this afternoon, said a press release.

At the meeting, the mayor said that family planning activities are being expanded in 18 new wards of the corporation.

“The new 18 wards have been deprived of family planning services in various ways…. I will say, you will take initiative in this regard from tomorrow, so that the people who have been deprived for a long time get this health care properly, ” he said.

The meeting was chaired by Brigadier General (Dr) Sharif Ahmed, Chief Health Officer, DSCC. Officials of the concerned partner agencies were present for the implementation of the activities.