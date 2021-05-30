BSS-49 Nat’l implementation committee thanks all for success of ‘Mujib Chirantan’

ZCZC

BSS-49

BANGABANDHU-BIRTH-EVENT

Nat’l implementation committee thanks all for success of ‘Mujib Chirantan’

DHAKA, May 30, 2021 (BSS) – The Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee today thanked all for success of the ten-day ‘Mujib Chirantan’ programme marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and golden jubilee of the Independence.

The proposal of thanks was unanimously adopted at the 10th meeting of the committee held on the Virtual Platform this afternoon, said a press release.

Chairman of the national implementation committee Professor Rafiqul Islam presided over the meeting while Chief Coordinator of the national implementation committee Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury moderated it.

In his speech, Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury said the ‘Mujib Chirantan’ programme has been implemented very successfully under the all-out direction and supervision of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

On behalf of the national implementation committee, he expressed his sincere gratitude to President M Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Bangabandhu’s youngest daughter Sheikh Rehana for providing valuable direction and overall cooperation in this successful event.

Former Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen, former Minister Asaduzzaman Noor, Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi, State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russell, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossain, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam , State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Junaid Ahmed Palak , State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain, State Minister for Housing and Public Works Sharif Ahmed and Deputy Minister for Education Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, among others, joined the meeting.

BSS/PR/KUC/MMA/2210HRS