BSS-52 Water resources snr secretary visits cyclone-hit areas in Satkhira

Water resources snr secretary visits cyclone-hit areas in Satkhira

DHAKA, May 30, 2021 (BSS) – Senior Secretary at the Ministry of Water Resources Kabir Bin Anwar today visited the cyclone Yaas-affected areas in Satkhira district.

He visited the affected areas of Burigoalini, Padmapukur and Pratapnagar unions of Shyamnagar and Asashuni upazilas of the district, said a press release of the ministry.

During his visit, the water resources senior secretary said the repair work of embankments damaged due to the cyclone is satisfactory.

However, he said, the repaired embankments, which was earlier damaged in cyclone Amphan, remained intact.

Anwar said the embankments, in which there were mangroves tree species, were not damaged in the cyclone Yaas.

Satkhira deputy commissioner SM Mustafa Kamal, upazila chairman Ataul Haque Dolan, chief engineer Rafiqullah, upazila nirbahi officer Abujar Ghiffari and executive engineers Abul Khair and Rashedur Rahman were, among others, present.

