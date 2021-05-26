BFF-35 Biden orders intelligence report on Covid origins within 90 days

ZCZC
Biden orders intelligence report on Covid origins within 90 days
WASHINGTON, May 26, 2021 (BSS/AFP) – President Joe Biden on
Wednesday ordered US intelligence agencies to report to him in the
next three months on whether the Covid-19 virus first emerged in China
from an animal source or from a laboratory accident.
Agencies should “redouble their efforts to collect and analyze
information that could bring us closer to a definitive conclusion, and
to report back to me in 90 days,” Biden said in a statement released
by the White House.
According to Biden, agencies are currently split over the two
possible sources for the virus that swept the planet over the past
year, killing more than 3.4 million people.
