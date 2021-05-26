BFF-35 Biden orders intelligence report on Covid origins within 90 days

ZCZC

Biden orders intelligence report on Covid origins within 90 days

WASHINGTON, May 26, 2021 (BSS/AFP) – President Joe Biden on

Wednesday ordered US intelligence agencies to report to him in the

next three months on whether the Covid-19 virus first emerged in China

from an animal source or from a laboratory accident.

Agencies should “redouble their efforts to collect and analyze

information that could bring us closer to a definitive conclusion, and

to report back to me in 90 days,” Biden said in a statement released

by the White House.

According to Biden, agencies are currently split over the two

possible sources for the virus that swept the planet over the past

year, killing more than 3.4 million people.

