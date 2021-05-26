BSS-52 Govt mulls over introducing ‘National Water Grid Line’: Tajul

ZCZC
Govt mulls over introducing ‘National Water Grid Line’: Tajul
DHAKA, May 26, 2021 (BSS) – Local Government, Rural Development and
Cooperatives (LGRD) Minister Md Tajul Islam today said the government
is planning to launch a ‘National Water Grid Line’ to provide safe
water supply across the country, including in the coastal areas.
He said this while addressing the Governing Board Meeting-2021 on
behalf of Bangladesh at The Regional Center on Urban Water
Management-RCUWM through video conference here.
He also called upon the member states to launch ‘inter-border water
grid lines’ to address regional water issues.
RCUWM was formed in 2002 under the auspices of UNESCO for raising
capacity building, research and exchange of strategies of member
countries for development of water sector, said a press release.
Tajul said that apart from the salt-water in the coastal areas, safe
drinking water supply in some parts of the country has become a
challenge.
He mentioned that this challenge would be met if water could be
supplied through zones and sub-zones through the creation of ‘National
Water Grid Line’.
The meeting was attended by Ministers of Water Affairs of 16
countries including Iraq, Egypt, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Germany
and Turkey and various high officials of several international
organizations such as UNESCO, UNDP, FAO, WMO, IWA and IsDB.
