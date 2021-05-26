BSS-52 Govt mulls over introducing ‘National Water Grid Line’: Tajul

ZCZC

Govt mulls over introducing ‘National Water Grid Line’: Tajul

DHAKA, May 26, 2021 (BSS) – Local Government, Rural Development and

Cooperatives (LGRD) Minister Md Tajul Islam today said the government

is planning to launch a ‘National Water Grid Line’ to provide safe

water supply across the country, including in the coastal areas.

He said this while addressing the Governing Board Meeting-2021 on

behalf of Bangladesh at The Regional Center on Urban Water

Management-RCUWM through video conference here.

He also called upon the member states to launch ‘inter-border water

grid lines’ to address regional water issues.

RCUWM was formed in 2002 under the auspices of UNESCO for raising

capacity building, research and exchange of strategies of member

countries for development of water sector, said a press release.

Tajul said that apart from the salt-water in the coastal areas, safe

drinking water supply in some parts of the country has become a

challenge.

He mentioned that this challenge would be met if water could be

supplied through zones and sub-zones through the creation of ‘National

Water Grid Line’.

The meeting was attended by Ministers of Water Affairs of 16

countries including Iraq, Egypt, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Germany

and Turkey and various high officials of several international

organizations such as UNESCO, UNDP, FAO, WMO, IWA and IsDB.

