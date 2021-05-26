AL to provide financial aid to cultural activists

DHAKA, May 26, 2021 (BSS) – Awami League (AL) sub-committee on

cultural affairs will provide financial assistance to cultural

activists affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

On behalf of AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the

financial assistance related programme will be held at the party’s

central office on Bangabandhu Avenue at 11 am tomorrow, a press

release said.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul

Quader will be present as the chief guest on the occasion with AL

Advisory Council Member and Chairman of the Sub-Committee on Cultural

Affairs Ataur Rahman in the chair.