AL to provide financial aid to cultural activists

DHAKA, May 26, 2021 (BSS) – Awami League (AL) sub-committee on
cultural affairs will provide financial assistance to cultural
activists affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
On behalf of AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the
financial assistance related programme will be held at the party’s
central office on Bangabandhu Avenue at 11 am tomorrow, a press
release said.
AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul
Quader will be present as the chief guest on the occasion with AL
Advisory Council Member and Chairman of the Sub-Committee on Cultural
Affairs Ataur Rahman in the chair.