Training on population census begins in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, MAY 26, 2021 (BSS) – A three-day training on population and housing census for the zonal officers began at the hall room of District Statistics Office (DSO) here.

An inaugural ceremony organized by DSO under the Ministry of Planning was also held at its office on Tuesday with acting deputy director of the office here Md Enamul Haque in the chair.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin attended the function and addressed it as the chief guest.

A total of 39 zonal officers are taking part in the training.