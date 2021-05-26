BSS-51 Hefazat leader Qasemi put on 3-day remand afresh

ZCZC
BSS-51
HEFAZAT-LEADER-REMAND
Hefazat leader Qasemi put on 3-day remand afresh
DHAKA, May 26, 2021 (BSS) – A Dhaka court today placed
Hefazat-e-Islam leader Mufti Monir Hossain Qasemi on a three-day
remand afresh in a case lodged over Hefazat’s mayhem in Baitul
Mukarram area in the capital eight years ago.
As he was produced before the court today, Dhaka Metropolitan
Magistrate Begum Mahmuda Akter placed him on a three-day remand afresh
after the hearing.
Earlier, he was placed on a four-day remand by the same court on May
22. Dhaka Metropolitan Detective Branch (DB) police arrested him from
Baridhara in the capital on May 21.
On May 5, 2013, leaders and activists of Hefazat-e-Islam laid siege
to Dhaka. On that day, Hefazat workers vandalized and set fire to
vehicles and government and private establishments in Motijheel,
Paltan and Arambagh areas.
A case was filed at the Paltan police station in this regard.
BSS/CORR/RQ/MRU/2129hrs