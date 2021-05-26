BSS-51 Hefazat leader Qasemi put on 3-day remand afresh

ZCZC

Hefazat leader Qasemi put on 3-day remand afresh

DHAKA, May 26, 2021 (BSS) – A Dhaka court today placed

Hefazat-e-Islam leader Mufti Monir Hossain Qasemi on a three-day

remand afresh in a case lodged over Hefazat’s mayhem in Baitul

Mukarram area in the capital eight years ago.

As he was produced before the court today, Dhaka Metropolitan

Magistrate Begum Mahmuda Akter placed him on a three-day remand afresh

after the hearing.

Earlier, he was placed on a four-day remand by the same court on May

22. Dhaka Metropolitan Detective Branch (DB) police arrested him from

Baridhara in the capital on May 21.

On May 5, 2013, leaders and activists of Hefazat-e-Islam laid siege

to Dhaka. On that day, Hefazat workers vandalized and set fire to

vehicles and government and private establishments in Motijheel,

Paltan and Arambagh areas.

A case was filed at the Paltan police station in this regard.

