Mahbub for increasing revenue of Biman Bangladesh Airlines

DHAKA, May 26, 2021 (BSS) – State Minister for Civil Aviation and
Tourism Mohammad Mahbub Ali today urged the officials of Biman
Bangladesh Airlines to work sincerely for increasing the revenue of
state run airlines.
He made the urge while inspecting Biman Poultry Complex at Ganak
Bari in Savar.
He visited various branches of Biman Poultry Complex and gave
necessary directions to the concerned officials for increasing the
production of Poultry Complex and marketing development of the
products.
Earlier in the morning, the state minister also inspected the
renovation work of ‘Hotel Obokash’ and National Hotel and Tourism
Training Institute of Bangladesh Tourism Corporation at Mohakhali in
the city.