Mahbub for increasing revenue of Biman Bangladesh Airlines

DHAKA, May 26, 2021 (BSS) – State Minister for Civil Aviation and

Tourism Mohammad Mahbub Ali today urged the officials of Biman

Bangladesh Airlines to work sincerely for increasing the revenue of

state run airlines.

He made the urge while inspecting Biman Poultry Complex at Ganak

Bari in Savar.

He visited various branches of Biman Poultry Complex and gave

necessary directions to the concerned officials for increasing the

production of Poultry Complex and marketing development of the

products.

Earlier in the morning, the state minister also inspected the

renovation work of ‘Hotel Obokash’ and National Hotel and Tourism

Training Institute of Bangladesh Tourism Corporation at Mohakhali in

the city.