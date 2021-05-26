BSP-13 2nd round of BCL to begin Monday

ZCZC

2nd round of BCL to begin Monday

DHAKA, May 26, 2021 (BSS) – The second round of Bangladesh

Championship League (BCL) Football will begin from Monday (May 31) at

two separate venues in the city.

The two venues are Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal

Stadium and Bangabandhu National Stadium.

The decision has been taken at the Professional League Management

Committee (PLMC) fourth virtual meeting held today with Bangladesh

Football Federation (BFF) senior vice president and PLMC’s chairman

Abdus Salam Murshedy, MP, presided over the meeting.

Representatives of all participating clubs were also present in the meeting.

The second round of the BCL will be held at empty stadium

maintaining the health protocol and COVID-19 test has been mandatory

for participating all the players, officials and referees before start

of the league.

Besides, all players, coaches and officials will have to follow the

COVID-19 testing process in every twenty one days during continuation

of the league.

