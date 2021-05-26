BSP-13 2nd round of BCL to begin Monday

ZCZC
2nd round of BCL to begin Monday
DHAKA, May 26, 2021 (BSS) – The second round of Bangladesh
Championship League (BCL) Football will begin from Monday (May 31) at
two separate venues in the city.
The two venues are Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal
Stadium and Bangabandhu National Stadium.
The decision has been taken at the Professional League Management
Committee (PLMC) fourth virtual meeting held today with Bangladesh
Football Federation (BFF) senior vice president and PLMC’s chairman
Abdus Salam Murshedy, MP, presided over the meeting.
Representatives of all participating clubs were also present in the meeting.
The second round of the BCL will be held at empty stadium
maintaining the health protocol and COVID-19 test has been mandatory
for participating all the players, officials and referees before start
of the league.
Besides, all players, coaches and officials will have to follow the
COVID-19 testing process in every twenty one days during continuation
of the league.
