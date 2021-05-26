BSS-41 Coastal areas flooded in Cox’s Bazar due to cyclone “Yaas”

ZCZC

Coastal areas flooded in Cox’s Bazar due to cyclone “Yaas”

COX’S BAZAR, May 26, 2021 (BSS) – The coastal areas of Cox’s Bazar district were inundated due to rising tidal surge caused by the cyclone ‘Yaas’.

As a result, more than a thousand shrimp enclosures have been submerged in these areas and hundreds of houses, crop lands and salt fields have been flooded.

The worst affected areas are Kutubdia and Maheshkhali upazilas, said the public representatives of these areas, adding that at least 20 villages have been flooded due to the damage of the embankments here.

Massive damages were taken place to the coastal areas of Chakaria, Pekua, Cox’s Bazar Sadar, Teknaf and St. Martin and the tidal water rose up to 5 feet above normal level.

Cox’s Bazar Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mamunur Rashid said according to the initial information, a large areas of the coastal district had been flooded.

“We are trying to find out the details of the damages,” he said, adding that preliminary information showed that about 2.5 thousand houses had been destroyed.

However, no casualties were reported so far, he said, adding that the district administration has allocated Tk 5 lakh in cash and 28 metric tonnes of rice among the victims.

