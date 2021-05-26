BSP-12 Niaz shares 3rd position after 6th round in Asian Chess

ZCZC
Niaz shares 3rd position after 6th round in Asian Chess
DHAKA, May 26, 2021 (BSS) – GM Niaz Murshed earned four points
after the sixth round games and shared third position along with other
six players in the Asian Continental Individual Chess Championship
(Hybrid Chess) held today.
After sixth round games, GM Enamul Hossain earned 3.5points, IM Abu
Sufian Shakil bagged three points while IM Moahmmad Fahad Rahman and
FM Subrota Biswas both shared 2.5 points.
In sixth round matches held today, GM Niaz Murshed beat Urtnasan
Nasanjargal of Mongolia. GM Niaz played with white pieces to choose
English opening and won against GM Nasanjargal at 48th moves. GM Razib
beat Subrota Biswas. GM Razib played with white pieces against
Caro-Kann defense of FM Subrota and won at 29th moves. IM Shakil beat
Jeremy Marticio of Philippines. IM Shakil played with white pieces
against France defense of Jeremy and won 34th moves. IM Fahad lost to
Urazayeb Arystanbek of Kazakistan. IM Fahad played with black pieces
in Queen’s Gambit Declined and lost at 62nd moves.
The seventh round matches start tomorrow at 12pm (BST) with
Bangladeshi players will play their games from the Bangladesh Chess
Federation hall-room.
