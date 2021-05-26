BSP-12 Niaz shares 3rd position after 6th round in Asian Chess

ZCZC

Niaz shares 3rd position after 6th round in Asian Chess

DHAKA, May 26, 2021 (BSS) – GM Niaz Murshed earned four points

after the sixth round games and shared third position along with other

six players in the Asian Continental Individual Chess Championship

(Hybrid Chess) held today.

After sixth round games, GM Enamul Hossain earned 3.5points, IM Abu

Sufian Shakil bagged three points while IM Moahmmad Fahad Rahman and

FM Subrota Biswas both shared 2.5 points.

In sixth round matches held today, GM Niaz Murshed beat Urtnasan

Nasanjargal of Mongolia. GM Niaz played with white pieces to choose

English opening and won against GM Nasanjargal at 48th moves. GM Razib

beat Subrota Biswas. GM Razib played with white pieces against

Caro-Kann defense of FM Subrota and won at 29th moves. IM Shakil beat

Jeremy Marticio of Philippines. IM Shakil played with white pieces

against France defense of Jeremy and won 34th moves. IM Fahad lost to

Urazayeb Arystanbek of Kazakistan. IM Fahad played with black pieces

in Queen’s Gambit Declined and lost at 62nd moves.

The seventh round matches start tomorrow at 12pm (BST) with

Bangladeshi players will play their games from the Bangladesh Chess

Federation hall-room.

