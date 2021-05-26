BSP-11 Team should have played some friendly matches: Rahmat

ZCZC

Team should have played some friendly matches: Rahmat

DHAKA, May 26, 2021 (BSS) – National defender Rahmat Mia said they

should have played some friendly matches against the big teams to find

out lacking of the team before their FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match

in Qatar.

Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan on June 3 in the FIFA World Cup

qualifiers. Bangladesh has limited their preparation in practice, but

Afghanistan, Oman on the other hand, playing friendly matches to make

them prepare for the qualifiers. Evidently Bangladesh team will take

part in the World Cup qualifiers with some lacking inside the team.

“If you go to play any competition match only depending on

practice, you’ll see the mistakes in the main match … but if you go

to the field after playing any practice match, you’ll find out your

mistakes before the match and those mistakes can be corrected in time.

So I think we should have played some friendly matches against the big

teams so that we could understand our mistakes,” said Rahmat Mia to

the pressmen during the team’s practice session at the Bangabandhu

National Stadium here.

National football team will have opportunity to play only a practice

match tomorrow against Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club before

their Word Cup Qualifiers mission. How much the practice match will be

helpful for the team as Bangladesh will have to face against the big

teams in the qualifiers.

Rahmat Mia said: “Friendly match is friendly match and it’s no matter who

are the opponents, the main aim of the team is how to correct the

mistakes and how to perform good in the match. It does not matter who

will be the opponents in the friendly match.”

Asked as defender if he feels any pressure as Bangladesh will

compete in the World Cup Qualifiers from back foot, Rahmat Mia said

sometime adversity works inside the team before every big match. No

matter how much adversities come, but as a player there would be a

always focus to make the score sheet clean as well as concede less

goal in the match.

Team’s manager Iqbal Hossain said their main target is to make a

good result against India and Afghanistan in the World Cup qualifiers.

He said the team could not go the Saudi Arabia to play practice

match but the booters will play a practice match tomorrow and the team

are trying to fly one or two days before the schedule departure on May

30.

The team manager said boys would give their best effort to bring

result against Afghanistan and India.

Replying to a query, Iqbal said he did not see any lacking of team’s

preparation for the World Cup qualifiers as he said the team started

the training in proper time and the booters were also in the play of

the league match though the team could not play number of practice

matches but he hoped that boys would not face any problem for that.

Replying to an another query, Iqbal said the players are in good

shape having good preparation and he hoped that the players would able

to put up their best performance in Qatar.

Bangladesh will play their remaining Group E fixtures of the World

Cup qualifiers against India and Oman on June 7 and 15 respectively.

