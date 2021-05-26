BSP-11 Team should have played some friendly matches: Rahmat

ZCZC
Team should have played some friendly matches: Rahmat
DHAKA, May 26, 2021 (BSS) – National defender Rahmat Mia said they
should have played some friendly matches against the big teams to find
out lacking of the team before their FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match
in Qatar.
Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan on June 3 in the FIFA World Cup
qualifiers. Bangladesh has limited their preparation in practice, but
Afghanistan, Oman on the other hand, playing friendly matches to make
them prepare for the qualifiers. Evidently Bangladesh team will take
part in the World Cup qualifiers with some lacking inside the team.
“If you go to play any competition match only depending on
practice, you’ll see the mistakes in the main match … but if you go
to the field after playing any practice match, you’ll find out your
mistakes before the match and those mistakes can be corrected in time.
So I think we should have played some friendly matches against the big
teams so that we could understand our mistakes,” said Rahmat Mia to
the pressmen during the team’s practice session at the Bangabandhu
National Stadium here.
National football team will have opportunity to play only a practice
match tomorrow against Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club before
their Word Cup Qualifiers mission. How much the practice match will be
helpful for the team as Bangladesh will have to face against the big
teams in the qualifiers.
Rahmat Mia said: “Friendly match is friendly match and it’s no matter who
are the opponents, the main aim of the team is how to correct the
mistakes and how to perform good in the match. It does not matter who
will be the opponents in the friendly match.”
Asked as defender if he feels any pressure as Bangladesh will
compete in the World Cup Qualifiers from back foot, Rahmat Mia said
sometime adversity works inside the team before every big match. No
matter how much adversities come, but as a player there would be a
always focus to make the score sheet clean as well as concede less
goal in the match.
Team’s manager Iqbal Hossain said their main target is to make a
good result against India and Afghanistan in the World Cup qualifiers.
He said the team could not go the Saudi Arabia to play practice
match but the booters will play a practice match tomorrow and the team
are trying to fly one or two days before the schedule departure on May
30.
The team manager said boys would give their best effort to bring
result against Afghanistan and India.
Replying to a query, Iqbal said he did not see any lacking of team’s
preparation for the World Cup qualifiers as he said the team started
the training in proper time and the booters were also in the play of
the league match though the team could not play number of practice
matches but he hoped that boys would not face any problem for that.
Replying to an another query, Iqbal said the players are in good
shape having good preparation and he hoped that the players would able
to put up their best performance in Qatar.
Bangladesh will play their remaining Group E fixtures of the World
Cup qualifiers against India and Oman on June 7 and 15 respectively.
