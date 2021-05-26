BSS-39 6,000 metres of illegal net seized in Ctg.

ZCZC

BSS-39

HALDA-NET

6,000 metres of illegal net seized in Ctg.

CHATTOGRAM, May 26, 2021 (BSS) – A team of Naval police seized 6,000 metres of illegal net from estuary of Halda river under Hathazari upazila here today.

ABM Mizanur Rahman, officer in charge of Naval police, told BSS that they seized 6,000 metres of fishing net from various spots of the river early today.

“Naval police will conduct regular drive to protect the only natural fish breeding ground for carp in Bangladesh and the mother fish of Bangabandhu Fisheries Heritage Halda River,” he said.

BSS/MAM/KS/RY/1940hrs