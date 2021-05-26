BSS-42

Chemical com fined TK one lakh in Rangpur

RANGPUR, May 26, 2021 (BSS) – A mobile court fined Marine Chemical Company TK one lakh for producing goods violating the related laws and seized products worth nearly TK 20 lakh in Alamnagar Muslim Para area of the city today.

Initiated by the Detective Branch (DB) of Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RpMP), Executive Magistrate of the district administration Mohammad Raihanul Islam conducted the mobile court.

Earlier, the DB police raided the factory of the company and found that authority has been running it without clearance of the Department of Environment, no chemist and absence of health safety of workers .

The DB police detained the manager of the company Zabed Parvez Raz, 32, for a while and later was freed after realized the fine .

The court seized huge produced soaps, chemicals and other materials worth TK 20 lakh from the factory.

Later, Executive Magistrate Mohammad Raihanul Islam fined Raz TK one lakh and ordered him to legalize all irregularities in the factory by next 15 days.

