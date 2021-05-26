Rosatom ships equipment for RNPP

DHAKA, May 26, 2021 (BSS) – ZIO-Podolsk JSC (part of the machine building division of Rosatom has manufactured and shipped separate tank of moisture separator–reheater (MSR 1200) for second power unit of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP).

The separate tank was designed to collect moisture separated in MSR, according to a message received here today.

It said internal partition with shut-off devices ensured specified level of separator in different operating modes of the unit. Design documentation was developed by the department of Nuclear Engineering Equipment ZIO-Podolsk JSC and provides design support for manufacturing.

Previously the plant manufactured and delivered similar devices for new power units of Novovoronezhskaya NPP, Leningradskaya NPP and 2 units of Belorus NPP.

Atomenergomash JSC is a complete supplier of all the equipment for the reactor compartment and produces a significant part of the equipment for the turbine hall at Rooppur NPP with a VVER-1200-type reactor unit. The division’s enterprises create reactors, steam generators, pumping and heat exchange equipment.

The RNPP is designed and built by a Russian project. The NPP will consist of two power units with generation capacity of 1,200 MW power of each and VVER reactors of generation three.