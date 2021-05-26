Covid-19 cases hit 34,357 with 275 afresh in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, May 26, 2021 (BSS) – A total of 275 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in all eight districts of the division during the last 24 hours till Tuesday, climbing the number of infections to 34,357.

The daily new infection figure shows a significant escalating trend compared to the previous day’s figure of 211, said the health department sources.

“Among the infected people, 31,018 have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 67 new recoveries found during that time,” Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder, divisional director of Health, said, adding that a total of 3,806 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here.

Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 8,278 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 7,058 have by now been released.

On the other hand, 117 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 42 others were released during the last 24 hours till 8 am today.

The number of deaths from the disease stands at 533, including 309 in Bogura and 81 in Rajshahi with 52 in its city while no fatality reported afresh today, Dr Ahsan Talukder added.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 159 were detected in Chapainawabganj, followed by 39 in Rajshahi, including 37 in its city, 26 in Bogura, 20 in Pabna, 10 in Joypurhat, nine in Natore, eight in Sirajganj and four in Naogaon districts.

With the new detected patients, the district-wise break-up of the total cases now stands at 8,421 in Rajshahi, including 6,821 in its city, 1,532 in Chapainawabganj, 2,165 in Naogaon, 1,669 in Natore, 1,773 in Joypurhat, 12,216 in Bogura, 3,834 in Sirajganj and 3,047 in Pabna.

A total of 72,358 people have, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 last year to prevent community transmission of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).

Of them, 70,949 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period.

Meanwhile, a total of 4,03,104 people received second doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the city and other districts of Rajshahi division since the nationwide second dose vaccination began on April 8.

Of them, 736 people including 299 female took the second shot of jab on Tuesday, Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder told BSS today.

He said 97 including 36 female in Chapainawabganj, 91 including 42 female in Naogaon and 100 including 36 female in Natore have got the vaccines on Tuesday.

Apart from this, a total of 10 including 6 female in Sirajganj, 220 including 102 female in Bogra and 218 including 77 female in Joypurhat received the vaccines on the day, he added.