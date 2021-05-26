BSS-10 Lichi farming makes Selim solvent in Jamalpur

ZCZC

Lichi farming makes Selim solvent in Jamalpur

JAMALPUR, May 26, 2021 (BSS) – An educated young man has changed his life by cultivating Lichi in Jamalpur Sadar Upazila.

Within a period of 10 years, he is expecting earning of Tk four lakh from his Lichi orchard this year.

Md Abdus Selim at village Kanil in Ranagachha Union in Jamalpur Sadar Upazila set up the Lichi orchard on one acre of land in 2010.

After completing his higher education from AM College in Mymenshing, he chose to be a farmer instead of searching job.

Accordingly, he started Lichi farming on his paternal land with a small capital of Tk 40,000 in 2010. He took one acre of land from his father Abdul Kader.

Before farming, he got training from Youth Development Department on Lichi cultivation. Besides, he also took advice from the experts of Horticulture Department on Lichi farming.

Subsequently, he brought 120 saplings of Lichi from Dinajpur district. The sapling of BARI-4 variety after three years bore fruits. He first sold the Lichui at Tk 28,000. The next year, he sold Lichi at Tk 50,000. Gradually, his fortune favoured him. This year, he sold Lichi at Tk four lakh.

Selim said from the very beginning, he never used chemical pesticide in his Lichi field as it is harmful for human body.

He said pesticide-free Lichi has a great demand in local market.

He also said, “As BARI-4 variety Lichi is delicious and have attractive colour, I got fair price of it as 100 Lichi is being sold at Tk 600 to 700.”

He already created a market of his poisonous free mouth-watering fruit among the society.

Chief Scientific Officer of Jamalpur Regional Agriculture Research Station, Dr Manjurul Kadir said BARI-4 variety Lichi was approved for cultivation in 2008.

He said BARI-4 is a high yielding variety and a tree can bear 5000 Lichi.

He said the flower of BARI-4 Lichi variety blooms in first week of February and the fruit matures in June.

