Covid-19 cases cross 18,700 in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, May 26, 2021 (BSS) – The number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases has crossed the 18,700 mark in Rangpur division where the daily infection rate continues rising and remained above the 10 mark during the last more than one week.

Health officials said the number of Covid-19 cases rose to 18,741 as 53 more patients were reported after testing 381 samples at the infection rate of 13.91 percent on Tuesday in the division.

Earlier, the daily infection rates were 13.26 percent on Monday, 15.38 percent on Sunday, 13.52 percent on Saturday, 11.44 percent on Friday, 12.57 percent on Thursday and 16.30 percent on Wednesday last in the division.

“The daily infection rate crossed the 10 percent mark on March 24 last for the first time since December 26 last during the second wave of Covid-19 in the division,” said Focal Person of Covid-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr ZA Siddiqui.

The district-wise break up of 18,741 patients currently stands at 4,926 in Rangpur, 838 in Panchagarh, 1,570 in Nilphamari, 1,072 in Lalmonirhat, 1,208 in Kurigram, 1,659 in Thakurgaon, 5,715 in Dinajpur and 1,753 in Gaibandha of the division.

Since the beginning, a total of 1,31,528 collected samples were tested till Tuesday, and of them, 18,741 were found Covid-19 positive with an average infection rate of 14.25 percent.

Meanwhile, the total number of healed Covid-19 patients reached 17,660 with recovery of 26 more infected patients on Tuesday in the division where the average recovery rate currently stands at 94.23 percent.

The 17,660 recovered patients include 4,597 of Rangpur, 811 of Panchagarh, 1,513 of Nilphamari, 1,441 of Lalmonirhat, 1,037 of Kurigram, 1,561 of Thakurgaon, 5,399 of Dinajpur and 1,701 of Gaibandha districts in the division.

Talking to BSS, Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Md. Ahad Ali said the number of Covid-19 related deaths remained steady at 382 as no more deaths were reported from anywhere in the division on Tuesday.

The district-wise break up of the 382 fatalities stands at 92 in Rangpur, 141 in Dinajpur, 39 in Thakurgaon, 35 in Nilphamari, 21 in Kurigram, 20 in Panchagarh, 21 in Gaibandha and 13 in Lalmonirhat districts of the division.

The average casualty rate presently stands at 2.04 percent, which is the highest average fatality rate since the beginning of pandemic in the division.

Among the 18,741 patients, 70 are undergoing treatments at isolation units, including 45 at general beds, 20 critical patients at ICU beds and five at High Dependency Unit beds, after recovery of 17,660 patients and 382 deaths while 654 remaining in home isolation.

“Meanwhile, the number of citizens who got the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine remained steady at 5,96,952 since April 26 last, and among them, 3,77,092 got the second dose of the jab till Tuesday in the division,” Dr Ali added.

Chief of Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of Rangpur Medical College Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnobi Lyzu put maximum importance on abiding by the health directives to contain the Covid-19 infection rate.