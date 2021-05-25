Anisul congratulates Bangladesh cricket team

DHAKA, May 25, 2021 (BSS) – Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs

Minister Anisul Huq today congratulated the Bangladesh Cricket Team

for winning the first bilateral one-day international (ODI) series

against Sri Lanka.

He hoped that the players will continue their efforts to keep this

trend of winning in future, an official release said here today.

Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 103 runs (DLS Method) and took 2-0

lead in the three-match ODI series today at the Sher-e-Bangla National

Stadium in city’s Mirpur area.