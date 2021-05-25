BFF-47, 48 Ultra-conservatives dominate Iran presidential hopefuls

ZCZC

Ultra-conservatives dominate Iran presidential hopefuls

TEHRAN, May 25, 2021 (BSS/AFP) – Iran on Tuesday approved seven

hopefuls to run in next month’s presidential poll, a list dominated by

ultraconservatives and deemed “indefensible” by one senior official.

The election-vetting Guardian Council disqualified moderate

conservative Ali Larijani, in a surprise move that could clear the way

for a strong run by ultraconservative judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi in

the June 18 election.

The announcement comes with Iran engaged in talks with world powers

aimed at reviving a nuclear deal that has been on life support since

former US president Donald Trump’s unilateral withdrawal from it in

2018.

Raisi won 38 percent of the vote in the 2017 presidential election

but was defeated by Hassan Rouhani, a moderate who is constitutionally

barred from holding office for three consecutive terms.

“I have never found the council’s decisions to be so indefensible,

whether in approvals or disqualifications,” said Ayatollah Sadegh

Amoli Larijani, a former judiciary chief, current member of the 12-man

body and brother to Ali.

The cleric took to Twitter to accuse “security bodies” of

increasingly influencing the vetting body through “false reports”.

The remarks by Amoli Larijani, also a member of the Assembly of

Experts and the head of the powerful Expediency Council, who was

replaced by Raisi at the helm of the judiciary in 2019, amount to rare

criticism from a high-ranking establishment figure.

The Guardian Council also barred firebrand former president Mahmoud

Ahmadinejad, as it did when he registered to be a candidate in 2017.

Ahmadinejad has yet to comment on his disqualification.

He had said before that if not approved, he would “not participate”

in the election, either by backing a candidate or voting.

The list announced by the interior ministry sparked criticism from

reformists and even conservatives.

“I have never seen the Guardian Council criticised and blasted so

much from the far right to the far left,” said reformist journalist

Mostafa Faghihi on Twitter.

– ‘Threat’ to competition –

The press had widely predicted a showdown between Raisi and

Larijani, who is currently an adviser to supreme leader Ayatollah Ali

Khamenei.

Reformists had pinned their hopes on Eshaq Jahangiri, first-vice

president to incumbent Rouhani, but he was also barred.

Jahangiri said the disqualifications posed “a serious threat to

public participation and fair competition,” especially for reformists.

Kian Abdollahi, editor-in-chief of ultraconservative Tasnim news

agency, said the council’s decision was not “justifiable to the

public” and that “a major part” of conservatives opposed it.

A record 57 percent of Iranians stayed away from legislative

elections in February last year in which thousands of candidates, many

of them moderates and reformists, were disqualified.

Turnout is still a concern this year, with officials including the

supreme leader urging Iranians to vote.

The Guardian Council’s decision was criticised by members of the public.

The move turned the election into a mere formality, said an engineer

in Tehran who only identified himself as Majid.

“It used to be disguised, but it’s not even disguised anymore,” he told AFP.

“For me, it doesn’t really matter who’s going to be (president),

because whoever it is, nothing will change,” said fitness instructor

Farnoosh.

The government deflected reports that Rouhani had called on Khamenei

to intervene by bringing some candidates back in.

“I don’t have the latest information,” its spokesman said.

The leader had in 2005 reversed the council’s decision to bar two

reformist figures, Mostafa Moein and Mohsen Mehralizadeh, with the

latter an approved candidate this year.

– ‘God’s will’ –

The final list announcement comes as global powers meet in Vienna in

efforts to bring Washington back into a deal over Iran’s nuclear

programme, which the US left in 2018.

The withdrawal under Trump and re-imposition of US sanctions led to

Iran stepping up its nuclear activities.

Larijani, who was a key domestic backer of the 2015 deal, conceded

his disqualification on Tuesday.

“Dear nation of Iran; now that the election was decided to be so, I

have fulfilled my duty,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I am content with God’s will,” he wrote.

Many political figures and analysts said there was hardly a

competition any more, as the disqualification of Raisi’s main rivals

should allow him an easy victory.

They include ex-Revolutionary Guards chief Major General Mohsen

Rezai, ultraconservative former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili, and

ultraconservative MPs Alireza Zakani and Amirhossein

Ghazizadeh-Hashemi.

The list also includes reformist ex-vice president Mehralizadeh, and

central bank governor Abdolnasser Hemmati, deemed close to the left.

BSS/AFP/MRU/2324hrs