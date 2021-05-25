JS body discusses ‘Child Day Care Center Bill -2021’

DHAKA, May 25, 2021 (BSS) – The 22nd meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs was held at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban today with the committee chairman Meher Afroz Chumki in the chair.

The meeting discussed in detail about the ‘Child Day Care Center Bill – 2021’, said a press release from the Parliament secretariat here today.

The committee recommended introducing the bill in the parliament by amending some sections.

The committee also reviewed the progress of implementation of the decisions taken at the 21st meeting.

The meeting was attended by committee members – Fazilatun Nesa, Md Abdul Aziz, Shabnam Jahan, Lutfun Nesa Khan and Sahadara Mannan, along with the Secretary of the Ministry, Director General of the Department of Women’s Affairs, Managing Director of Jayita Foundation, Executive Director of the National Women’s Organization and senior officials of the Parliament Secretariat.