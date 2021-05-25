President greets national cricket team

DHAKA, May 25, 2021 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid today

congratulated all concerned of the Bangladesh Cricket Team for its

first ever series win against Sri Lanka by 103 runs in the second

one-day international (ODI) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium

here.

In a congratulatory message, the head of the state greeted all the

players, coach and officials of the national cricket team as well as

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials concerned for achieving the

victory over Sri Lanka Terming.

President Hamid hoped that this trend of winning spree would continue

in days to come.