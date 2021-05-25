BSS-60 President greets national cricket team

ZCZC
President greets national cricket team
DHAKA, May 25, 2021 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid today
congratulated all concerned of the Bangladesh Cricket Team for its
first ever series win against Sri Lanka by 103 runs in the second
one-day international (ODI) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium
here.
In a congratulatory message, the head of the state greeted all the
players, coach and officials of the national cricket team as well as
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials concerned for achieving the
victory over Sri Lanka Terming.
President Hamid hoped that this trend of winning spree would continue
in days to come.
