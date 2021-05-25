BSP-17, 18 Tigers wrap up maiden series win against Sri Lanka

ZCZC

Tigers wrap up maiden series win against Sri Lanka

DHAKA, May 25, 2021 (BSS) – Bangladesh wrapped up the three-match

ODI series, their maiden series victory over Sri Lanka across three

formats, thanks to a blistering century from Mushfiqur Rahim who again

stood tall amid the adversities.

The wicket-keeper batsman struck 127 ball-125 as Bangladesh romped

to a 103-run victory via DLS method in the second game today at

Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

The victory effectively put Bangladesh on top of the ICC ODI Super

League standings with 50 points from eight matches.

Mushfiqur’s eighth ODI century was halted twice by rain before the

Tigers were bowled out for 246 in 48.1 overs.

The bowlers complemented batsmen with a disciplined bowling and

Bangladesh closed in on a victory, leaving Sri Lanka 126-9 in 38

overs.

After the rain interrupted the game third time, Sri Lanka got a

revised target of 245 in 40 overs for their victory and they were

finally able to score 141-9.

Rain arrived firstly when Bangladesh was on 196-7 in 41.1 overs and

delayed the game for 25 minutes. Later just two overs after the game,

rain again arrived to interrupt the proceedings with the Tigers at

213-7.

Bangladesh, aiming for an unassailable 2-0 lead following their

33-run victory in the first match, won the toss for the second

consecutive time in the series but failed to capitalize on. The Sri

Lanka pacers utilized the early moisture of the wicket well to swing

the ball in both ways, which was difficult for the Bangladesh top

order to deal with.

Skipper Tamim Iqbal struck pacer Isuru Udana boundary twice in the

first over to indicate a good start but fast bowler Dushmantha

Chameera spoiled it.

His vicious inswinger accounted both Tamim and Shakib in the space

of three balls in second over, leaving Bangladesh 15-2. Chameera

reviewed his leg-before wicket appeal against Tamim, who scored 13,

successfully to overturn the umpire’s decision. Later he got Shakib

for naught via leg-before also.

Out of form Liton Das struggled to make 25 off 42, with two fours

before left-arm spinner Lakshan Sandakan got the better of him with a

delivery that turned sharply.

Mushfiqur’s thereafter resisted. Mosaddek Hossain first gave him the

support before he was out on 10.

With Sri Lanka in full control, Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah added

93-run for the fifth wicket stand to help Bangladesh bounce back.

Mushfiqur who scored 84 in the first game to help Bangladesh win the

match by 33 runs, reached his second half-century, slog-sweeping

Sandakan for two off 70 balls.

Mahmudullah who scored 54 in the previous match, also was on the

verge of his second straight fifty but his premeditated paddle sweep

cost his wicket as he was 41 off 58 with one four and two sixes.

Afif Hossain found early boundaries as Bangladesh was looking to

pace the innings.

Udana however cut short his innings while leg-spinner Wanindu

Hasaranga’s googley undid Mehidy Hasan Miraz, leaving Mushfiqur alone

to fight for the side.

Mushfiqur was on 85 and 96 respectively when the rain halted the game twice.

However as the weather permitted, Mushfiqur Rahim soon found his

deserving century off 114 balls with a glance towards fine leg for

boundary off Chameera.

The wickets though tumbled at the other end, his big shots made sure

that Bangladesh would get a fighting total.

Chameera and Sandakan claimed three wicket apiece for Sri Lanka

while Isuru Udana snared two.

To keep the series alive, Sri Lanka made a cautious start but

Bangladesh bowlers made regular inroad to be on top always.

Shoriful Islam (1-30) dismissed captain Kusal Perera (14) for his

debut wicket to kick off the things.

The spinners then took the center stage with the wicket increasingly

slowing down.

Left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan (2-38) and offspinner Mehidy Hasan

(3-28) ripped through Sri Lanka’s middle order, sharing five wickets

between them.

Pacer Mustafizur Rahman who baffled the Lankan batsmen with cutter

and slower ended with 3-16

Opener Danushka Gunathilaka was the top-scorer for the side with 24

and Pathum Nissanka madde 20. Isuru Udana was not out on 18.

The third and final match is on Friday.

