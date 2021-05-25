PM greets tigers for winning series against Sri Lanka

DHAKA, May 25, 2021 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today
extended heartiest congratulation to the national cricket team for
winning the three-match ODI home series against Sri Lanka keeping one
match in hand.
In a felicitation message, the cricket-lover Prime Minister greeted
all the players, coach and officials of the national cricket team as
well as Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials concerned for beating
Sri Lanka.
Sheikh Hasina expressed the hope that the winning spree of the
Bangladesh cricket team would continue in future.
In the second ODI, Bangladesh won by 103 runs (DLS Method) and
registered their first-ever bilateral series win against Sri Lanka in
ODIs.