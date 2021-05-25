BSS-57 Disaster Management’s branch offices to remain open tomorrow

ZCZC
Disaster Management’s branch offices to remain open tomorrow
DHAKA, May 25, 2021 (BSS) – The branches or sub-branches of the
National Disaster Response Coordination Centre (NDRCC) and Cyclone
Preparedness Programme (CPP) of the Ministry of Disaster Management
and Relief will remain open tomorrow due to the cyclone Yaas.
It will remain open to collect and exchange cyclone related
information across the country, including the coastal areas, according
to a press release issued here tonight.
All the officers and employees of the concerned branches are asked
to be present in the offices on time on public holidays tomorrow, the
release added.
