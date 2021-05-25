BSS-57 Disaster Management’s branch offices to remain open tomorrow

ZCZC

Disaster Management’s branch offices to remain open tomorrow

DHAKA, May 25, 2021 (BSS) – The branches or sub-branches of the

National Disaster Response Coordination Centre (NDRCC) and Cyclone

Preparedness Programme (CPP) of the Ministry of Disaster Management

and Relief will remain open tomorrow due to the cyclone Yaas.

It will remain open to collect and exchange cyclone related

information across the country, including the coastal areas, according

to a press release issued here tonight.

All the officers and employees of the concerned branches are asked

to be present in the offices on time on public holidays tomorrow, the

release added.

