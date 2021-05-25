BSS-56 BGMEA pays Tk 16 crore to BEZA

ZCZC

BGMEA pays Tk 16 crore to BEZA

DHAKA, May 25,2021 (BSS) – Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and

Exporters Association (BGMEA) has handed over a cheque for Tk 15.85

core to the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) to complete the

land lease agreement for allotment of 52 acres of land in favor of

eight garment factories proposed at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib

Industrial City Garment Village.

On Monday, BGMEA president Faruque Hassan handed over the cheque to

BEZA’s executive chairman Paban Chowdhury at his office.

Faruque Hassan thanked BEZA for allocating land to BGMEA member

organizations and setting up an industrial park at Bangabandhu Sheikh

Mujib Industrial City.

Among others, BGMEA vice president (Finance) Khandaker Rafiqul

Islam, vice president Mohammad Nasir Uddin and vice president Miran

Ali were present on the occasion.

