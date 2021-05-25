BSS-56 BGMEA pays Tk 16 crore to BEZA

ZCZC
BSS-56
BGMEA-BEZA
BGMEA pays Tk 16 crore to BEZA
DHAKA, May 25,2021 (BSS) – Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and
Exporters Association (BGMEA) has handed over a cheque for Tk 15.85
core to the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) to complete the
land lease agreement for allotment of 52 acres of land in favor of
eight garment factories proposed at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib
Industrial City Garment Village.
On Monday, BGMEA president Faruque Hassan handed over the cheque to
BEZA’s executive chairman Paban Chowdhury at his office.
Faruque Hassan thanked BEZA for allocating land to BGMEA member
organizations and setting up an industrial park at Bangabandhu Sheikh
Mujib Industrial City.
Among others, BGMEA vice president (Finance) Khandaker Rafiqul
Islam, vice president Mohammad Nasir Uddin and vice president Miran
Ali were present on the occasion.
BSS/RI/TIT/MRU/2139hrs