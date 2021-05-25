BSS-55 UNGA President pays rich tribute to Bangabandhu

ZCZC
UNGA President pays rich tribute to Bangabandhu
DHAKA, May 25, 2021 (BSS) – President of the 75th session of the
United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Volkan Bozkir today paid rich
tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by
placing wreath at Bangabandhu’s portrait here.
“I am reminded today of the statement he (Bangabandhu) delivered to
the (UN) General Assembly….he outlined the importance of peace,
human rights and what is now known as sustainable development – the
core pillars of the United Nations,” he wrote in visitors’ book at the
Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhanmondi 32 here.
The UNGA president said it is a great pleasure to visit Bangabandhu
Memorial Museum in the Birth centenary year of the founding father of
Bangladesh.
“It should be kept in mind that only through the united and
concerted effort of the people, we’ll be able to reach our specific
goal to build a better future. I count on the continued support of
Bangladesh to achieve our shared goals,” he wrote in his message.
The UNGA President arrived here early morning on a two-day brief
visit who is scheduled to visit Rohingya camps in Cox’s bazar on
Wednesday.
