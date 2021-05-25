UNGA President pays rich tribute to Bangabandhu

DHAKA, May 25, 2021 (BSS) – President of the 75th session of the

United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Volkan Bozkir today paid rich

tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by

placing wreath at Bangabandhu’s portrait here.

“I am reminded today of the statement he (Bangabandhu) delivered to

the (UN) General Assembly….he outlined the importance of peace,

human rights and what is now known as sustainable development – the

core pillars of the United Nations,” he wrote in visitors’ book at the

Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhanmondi 32 here.

The UNGA president said it is a great pleasure to visit Bangabandhu

Memorial Museum in the Birth centenary year of the founding father of

Bangladesh.

“It should be kept in mind that only through the united and

concerted effort of the people, we’ll be able to reach our specific

goal to build a better future. I count on the continued support of

Bangladesh to achieve our shared goals,” he wrote in his message.

The UNGA President arrived here early morning on a two-day brief

visit who is scheduled to visit Rohingya camps in Cox’s bazar on

Wednesday.