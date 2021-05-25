Cabinet members mourn death of poet Habibullah Siraji

DHAKA, May 11, 2021 (BSS) – Tributes and condolences continue to pour in for Ekushey Padak winner poet and Bangla Academy Director General Habibullah Siraji.

Cabinet members, different political parties and leaders expressed deep shock and sorrow at his death.

The cabinet members who condoled the death of Habibullah Siraji include – Minister for Road Transport and Bridges Obaidul Quader, Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Anisul Haque, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder, Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Mohammad Shahab Uddin, Railways Minister Mohammad Nurul Islam Sujan, Science and Technology Minister Architect Yafes Osman, Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mohammad Mahbub Ali and State Minister for Culture Affairs KM Khalid.

In separate condolence messages, they prayed for the forgiveness of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.

Habibullah Siraji passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital in the capital around 11pm on Monday.

Siraji was laid to eternal rest at Azimpur graveyard in the city following his second namaz-e-janaza today.