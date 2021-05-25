BSS-53 Nazrul’s 122nd birth anniversary observed

ZCZC

Nazrul’s 122nd birth anniversary observed

DHAKA, May 25, 2021 (BSS) – The Dhaka University authorities celebrated the 122nd birth anniversary of the national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam with due respect and solemnity.

This year, the authorities decided to organise limited programme considering the pandemic situation which held maintaining health guidelines and protocols, said a press release.

To mark the day, teachers, students and employees of the DU led by vice-chancellor Dr Akhtaruzzaman placed a wreath at his mazar located besides Central Mosque of the university in the morning.

Besides, they also organised a program of reciting SuraFatiha seeking eternal peace to the departed soul of the poet.

DU Treasurer Dr MomtazUddin Ahmed, President of DU Teachers Association (DUTA) Dr Md Rahmat Ullah, DUTA General Secretary Dr Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan and University proctor Dr Golam Rabbani, among others, were present on the occasion.

