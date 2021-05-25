BSS-52 CCC open 60 shelter centres in its coastal wards for cyclone Yash

ZCZC

CCC open 60 shelter centres in its coastal wards for cyclone Yash

CHATTOGRAM, May 25, 2021 (BSS) – Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) has taken all kinds of preparation to reduce the loss of life and property in the coastal wards of the city if cyclone ‘Yash’ hits the Bay of Bengal.

Abul Hashem, Private Secretary of the City Mayor told BSS that 60 shelter centres have been set up in the coastal wards of CCC.

Over 4,000 CPPs, sufficient Red Crescent volunteers have kept ready and medical teams have also been formed to face the cyclone Yash, he added.

CCC Disaster Management Standing Committee Chief Councilor Zahurul Alam Jasim told BSS that they have completed all necessary preparations to reduce the loss of life and property in the coastal wards including Patenga, Halishahar and Kattli under the city corporation. Arrangements for announcement have also been made.

A control room has been opened in each ward office in these areas and a main control room for CCC has also been opened in city’s Dampara area, he added.

“In light of past experience, necessary measures will be taken to evacuate people from the area through miking, depending on the meteorological department’s signal,” he added.

Cyclone Yas was located 565 km southwest of Chattogram port, 490 km south of Mongla port and 485 km south-southwest of Payra port on Tuesday morning.

Within 64 km of the center of Yash, the continuous wind speed is 69 km per hour, which is increasing to 118 km in the form of gusts and gusts of wind. The country’s seaports have been asked to issue two remote warning signals. All fishing boats and trawlers in the North Bay and the deep sea have been asked to remain in safe shelter until further notice.

