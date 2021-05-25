BSS-22 28 more test positive for COVID-19 in Satkhira

ZCZC

28 more test positive for COVID-19 in Satkhira

SATKHIRA, May 25, 2021 (BSS) – A total of 28 more persons were detected with the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours in the district after diagnosing 60 samples at Satkhira Medical College and Hospital (SMC) COVID-19 laboratory.

Meanwhile, four patients recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in the district, superintendent of Satkhira Medical College and Hospital Dr Kudrat-E-Khuda told BSS.

The total number of infected persons in the district stood at 2,498 and the number of recovery cases stood at 2,390, said superintendent of Satkhira Medical College and Hospital Dr Kudrat-E-Khuda this afternoon.

A total of 45 persons have so far died of COVID-19 in the district, Dr Kudrat-E-Khuda said.

The health expert urged all to follow the health rules strictly and use masks to prevent the spread of the lethal virus.

Dr Kudrat-E-Khuda said 33 infected persons are now undergoing treatment at Satkhira Medical College and Hospital, rest of the infected persons are now undergoing treatment at home under the supervision of doctors from their respective upazila health complexes.

He urged everyone to be more aware to prevent this lethal infection.

