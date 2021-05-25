BSS-21 JU VC mourns death of Bangla Academy DG Habibullah Sirajee

ZCZC

JU VC mourns death of Bangla Academy DG Habibullah Sirajee

SAVAR, May 25, 2021 (BSS)- Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Jahangirnagar University (JU) Professor Dr. Farzana Islam today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Bangla Academy Director General (DG) Poet Habibullah Sirajee.

In a condolence message, the VC recalled the glorious career of Habibullah Sirajee and said that his death will create a vacuum in the country’s literary arena.

Dr Farzana prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed sympathy to his bereaved family.

Ekushey Award winner poet and Bangla Academy Director General Habibullah Sirajee breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Bangladesh Specialized Hospital in the capital around 11pm on Monday at the age of 73.

