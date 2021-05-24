BSS-53 Media requested to cover budget session from Sangsad TV

ZCZC

Media requested to cover budget session from Sangsad TV

DHAKA, May 24, 2021 (BSS) – The country’s all media have been requested to cover the upcoming budget session for 2021-2022 fiscal from the live telecast of state-run Sangsad TV this time too like the previous year in view of the coronavirus situation.

The request was made in a press release of the Parliament Secretariat here today.

On May 11 last, President M Abdul Hamid today issued an order summoning the 13th session (budget session) of the Eleventh Jatiya Sangsad on June 2, 2021.

Budget documents will be distributed from souvenir room (East side inside tunnel) at the parliament building with maintaining social distancing just after the placing of the proposed budget for 2021-2022 fiscal on June 3.

Budget documents can be received showing accreditation card and the media houses have been requested to send not more than a single person to receive documents.

