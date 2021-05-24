BSS-52 AL forms monitoring cell to face cyclone ‘Yaas’

ZCZC

BSS-52

AL-CELL-CYCLONE

AL forms monitoring cell to face cyclone ‘Yaas’

DHAKA, May 24, 2021 (BSS) – Awami League’s relief and social welfare sub-committee has formed round the clock monitoring cell to face approaching cyclonic storm ‘Yaas’.

The cell has been formed to monitor the overall situation and collect necessary information to minimize possible damages, said a press release

At the directives of Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and under the supervision of party’s General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, the cell has been formed.

All concerned have been asked to contact with Dr Hedayetul Islam Badal (01617000017), Akhlakur Rahman Mainu (019111394314), Dr Moazzem Hossain Matabbur Aminul (01711826531), Harun-or-Rashid (01711582475), Mahbub Rashid (01711005717) Mizanur Rahman (01716580896), Abdul Berek (01711281892), Belal Mohammad Nuri (01819940283), Aminur Rashid Liton (01827174558), Arinda Halder (01779247644), Gopal Sarker (01715814494), Abdullah Al Masum (01670660770) and Khalid Hossain Khan Bipu (01915226328).

BSS/BKD/MKD/MMA/2338hrs