BSP-18 Cumilla United post win in women’s football

Cumilla United post win in women’s football

DHAKA, May 24, 2021 (BSS)- Cumilla United Club recorded their second win in the Women’s Football League when they beat Suddopuskorini Youth Sporting Club by 2-1 goals at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city’s Kamalapur today.

In the day’s match, Sumi Khatun put Cumilla ahead in the 15th minute while after the breather Rojina Akter doubled the lead scoring the second goal in the 50th minute of the match.

Tonnima Biswash however pulled one back scoring a lone goal for Suddopuskorini in the 83rd minute of the match.

With the day’s win, Cumilla United secured six points from three matches while Suddopuskorini Youth Sporting Club is yet to open their account playing the same number of matches.

Cumilla United will play their next match against FC Brahmanbaria on Thursday (May 27) while Suddopuskorini Youth Sporting Club meet Masrin Sporting Club on Friday (May 28). Both the matches will be held at the same venue.

