BSS-51 MOU signed for online payment of land related fees

MOU signed for online payment of land related fees

DHAKA, May 24, 2021 (BSS) – A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Ministry of Land and Payment Gateway Channel Service Providers Upay, Nagad and Bkash, and Banking Services Providers United Commercial Bank (UCB) to set up a system with the facility of online payment of all land-related fees.

Land Secretary Md. Mustafizur Rahman and Land Reforms Board Chairman Md Mostafa Kamal were present at the time, said a release.

The Land Reform Board under the Ministry of Land is implementing this program.

Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Land Additional Secretary Pradip Kumar Das has signed the MoU on behalf of the land ministry, and UCB AMD Arif Quadri, Upay CEO Sydul H Khandaker, Nagad COO Ashish Chakraborty, and Bkash GM, SM Belal Ahmed have signed the MOU on behalf of their respective companies.

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury said, “The purpose of setting up a system to pay all the fees including land development tax, mutation fee, Records of Right (Khaitan) fee online is to bring land services to the doorsteps of the people.”

Saying Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s ‘Digital Bangladesh’ is no longer a dream but a reality, the Land Minister observed, “We are sustainably changing the system in the land sector so that there will be no room for corruption.”

He expressed his determination to work towards establishing efficient, transparent, and people-oriented land management.

The land minister also said that there are plans to set up booths at various important places including shopping malls and stations across the country to provide a Record of Rights (ROR).

In the meeting, it was stated that landowners must register to avail the facility of paying land development tax and fees online.

For this, a citizen has to complete the registration in the LD tax system first. Registration could be completed with NID number, mobile phone number, and date of birth on the online portals -www.land.gov.bd or www.ldtax.gov.bd.

Also, registration could be done through any Union Digital Center by using a NID card or by calling the call center number 333 or 16122 and providing them NID number, date of birth, and land information.

The Land Reform Board chairman informed that about 5 crore families would be benefitted from the signing of today’s MOU.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Land, UCB, Upay, Nagad, and Bkash attended the MOU ceremony, among others.

