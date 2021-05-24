BSS-50 Follow PM’s instructions to implement project works properly: Rezaul

ZCZC

BSS-50

REZAUL-PM-INSTRUCTION

Follow PM’s instructions to implement project works properly: Rezaul

DHAKA, May 24, 2021 (BSS)- Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim today laid emphasis on the instructions given by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina regarding the implementation of various projects of the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry and urged the project directors to work sincerely.

“Project managers must be present in the project area and implement the project work properly. PM has given strict instructions in this regard,” Rezaul said while addressing a review meeting here today, said a release.

The meeting was held to review April 2021 progress of projects of the Department of Fisheries, Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute and Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation under the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, which included the revised annual development program for the fiscal year 2020-21.

The minister while addressing the meeting said, “A project cannot be implemented within the stipulated time if the concerned officials are not present at the site…Make sure that the work is done within the stipulated time. If the project time is extended due to unavoidable reasons, no money will be increased in favor of it.”

“If the state does not benefit from the research project, there is no point in taking that project. Therefore, the project should be implemented thinking how the people can be involved with the results at the end of the project,” he added.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is very optimistic about the revolutionary changes in the fisheries sector. That’s why she has approved all the projects in the fisheries sector even during the Corona situation”, he said.

He urged the project directors to be dedicated to the implementation of the project saying, “Any kind of negligence in the work of the project will not be acceptable.”

Secretary of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock Raunak Mahmud, Additional Secretary Shyamal Chandra Karmakar, Subol Bose Moni, Md. Taufiqul Arif, Chairman of Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation Kazi Hasan Ahmed, Director General of Fisheries Department Kazi Shams Afroz, Director General of Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute Dr. Yahya Mahmud, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock Nilufa Akhter, concerned project directors and representatives of Planning Commission and IMED participated in the meeting.

BSS/PR/RQ/KU/2209 HRS