BSS-39 E payment mandatory if customs duty crosses Tk 2 lakh

E payment mandatory if customs duty crosses Tk 2 lakh

DHAKA, May 24, 2021 (BSS) – The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has made it mandatory from July next to make e payment if the customs duty of an invoice of import and export products crosses Taka 2 lakh.

The revenue board has also made it mandatory from next January to make e payment of all customs duty against import and export invoices, said a press release of the NBR today.

Senior information officer of NBR Syed A Momen told BSS that it has already been decided to make e payment of customs duty on import and export operations.

“But we’ve recently taken decision to make e payment of customs duty mandatory from next July if the duty crosses Taka 2 lakh. From next January, e payment method will be followed to pay all kinds of customs duty,” he added.

The revenue board has introduced e payment system on test basis at the Kamalapur ICD from April last.

The customs officials fix the customs duty on import and export products under the existing system and then the importers deposit the duty in banks through invoices.

Then the customs officials give permission to unload goods when they become sure that the duty is deposited with the state coffer through banks.

Under the e payment system, the customs officials will automatically determine the customs duty of goods of the importers and exporters.

Then the concerned importers and exporters will instantly get permission of unloading goods once customs duty is paid digitally.

