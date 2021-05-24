DU to observe Nazrul’s 122nd birth anniversary

DHAKA, May 24, 2021 (BSS) – The Dhaka University authorities have chalked out programmes to celebrate the 122nd birth anniversary of the national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam tomorrow with due respect and solemnity.

This year, the authorities decided to organise programmes in a limited scale considering the pandemic situation which will be conducted maintaining health guidelines, said a press release.

Teachers, students and employees of the university led by vice-chancellor Dr Akhtaruzzaman will gather at the foot of Aparajeyo Bangla at 6:15am and later, they will place a wreath at the mazar of the poet.